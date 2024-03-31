SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) Short Interest Update

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,200 shares, a drop of 35.7% from the February 29th total of 333,100 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SuperCom in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get SuperCom alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SuperCom

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SuperCom Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPCB. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in SuperCom during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SuperCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SuperCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SuperCom by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 661,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 297,244 shares in the last quarter. 47.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SPCB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.17. 679,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,960. SuperCom has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 7.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average of $0.33.

About SuperCom

(Get Free Report)

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.