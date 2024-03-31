Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,300 shares, an increase of 32.6% from the February 29th total of 58,300 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 229,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Swvl

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Swvl stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. 34.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Swvl Stock Performance

Shares of SWVL traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,588. Swvl has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $14.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.14.

Swvl Company Profile

Swvl Holdings Corp. provides mass transit ridesharing services. It offers B2C Swvl Retail, which provides riders with a network of minibuses and other vehicles running on fixed or semi-fixed routes within cities; Swvl Travel that allows riders to book rides on long-distance intercity routes on vehicle available through the Swvl platform or through third-party services; and Swvl Business, a transport as a service enterprise product for businesses, schools, municipal transit agencies, and other customers.

