Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) Short Interest Update

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a decrease of 38.4% from the February 29th total of 30,700 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 584,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Tantech Stock Down 4.3 %
Tantech stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.66. 47,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,863. Tantech has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $7.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.36.
Institutional Trading of Tantech
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Tantech by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,327,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 134,694 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tantech by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 40,178 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tantech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 6.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tantech Company Profile
Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Electric Vehicles, and Biodegradable Packaging.
