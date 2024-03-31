TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the February 29th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

TC Bancshares Stock Down 1.7 %

TC Bancshares stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 840 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,506. TC Bancshares has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $15.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.68 and its 200 day moving average is $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $59.40 million, a PE ratio of 229.17 and a beta of 0.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TC Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TC Bancshares by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TC Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $199,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of TC Bancshares by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TC Bancshares by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Close LLC raised its stake in shares of TC Bancshares by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter. 23.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC Bancshares Company Profile

TC Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

