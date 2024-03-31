TD SYNNEX’s (SNX) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $118.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $110.00.

SNX has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TD SYNNEX from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $112.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.73.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SNX

TD SYNNEX Trading Down 2.5 %

SNX stock opened at $113.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.63. TD SYNNEX has a 12 month low of $86.30 and a 12 month high of $116.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.77 and its 200 day moving average is $101.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $14.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,250,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $228,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,153,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,654,534,473.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,250,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $228,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,153,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,534,473.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Fred A. Breidenbach sold 3,849 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total value of $398,794.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,148 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,314.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,289,905 shares of company stock valued at $232,556,362 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 95.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 91.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 50.8% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TD SYNNEX

(Get Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.