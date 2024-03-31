TenX Keane Acquisition (NASDAQ:TENK) Short Interest Update

TenX Keane Acquisition (NASDAQ:TENK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the February 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

TenX Keane Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

TenX Keane Acquisition stock opened at $11.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.92. TenX Keane Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.34 and a 52 week high of $12.03.

Institutional Trading of TenX Keane Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TenX Keane Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in TenX Keane Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $304,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TenX Keane Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $508,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in TenX Keane Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,081,000. Finally, Cable Car Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TenX Keane Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

About TenX Keane Acquisition

TenX Keane Acquisition focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target businesses operating in Asia, excluding companies located or operating in mainland China, Hong Kong, or Macau.

