Terra (LUNA) Trading Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. One Terra coin can now be bought for approximately $1.10 or 0.00001553 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra has a market capitalization of $766.20 million and $59.98 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Terra has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000917 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000689 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Terra

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 699,635,384 coins. Terra’s official website is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

