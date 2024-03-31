TerraClassicUSD Tops 24 Hour Volume of $10.58 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 31st. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0283 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $253.53 million and approximately $10.58 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.63 or 0.00075880 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00025314 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00010254 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00017399 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00004397 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00006830 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,964,714,342 coins and its circulating supply is 8,953,314,613 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

