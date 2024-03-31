Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $71.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TRNO. Scotiabank upped their target price on Terreno Realty from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised Terreno Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:TRNO opened at $66.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. Terreno Realty has a 1 year low of $50.42 and a 1 year high of $66.47.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $86.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.06 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 46.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 99.45%.

Institutional Trading of Terreno Realty

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 6,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period.

About Terreno Realty

(Get Free Report)

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.