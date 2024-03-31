Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Given “Market Outperform” Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $65.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TRNO. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.00.

Terreno Realty Price Performance

Shares of TRNO opened at $66.40 on Thursday. Terreno Realty has a fifty-two week low of $50.42 and a fifty-two week high of $66.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.81.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $86.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.06 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 46.76% and a return on equity of 5.55%. Equities analysts predict that Terreno Realty will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.45%.

Institutional Trading of Terreno Realty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $49,505,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Terreno Realty by 91,086.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 713,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,688,000 after buying an additional 712,294 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 18.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,642,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,935,000 after purchasing an additional 574,544 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,279,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,873,000 after purchasing an additional 549,823 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 177.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 828,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,107,000 after purchasing an additional 529,563 shares during the period.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Featured Articles

