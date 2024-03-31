Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Lowered to $196.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $224.00 to $196.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TSLA. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. China Renaissance began coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $204.63.

Get Tesla alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $175.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.41. Tesla has a 1 year low of $152.37 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 198,598 shares of company stock worth $36,952,434. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 1,111.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.