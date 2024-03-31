Tevis Investment Management Acquires 620 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Tevis Investment Management grew its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,320 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources makes up approximately 1.3% of Tevis Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 237.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $172.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.20.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG Resources stock opened at $127.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.03 and a 200-day moving average of $121.47. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.32 and a 1 year high of $136.79. The company has a market capitalization of $74.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 27.98%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

