Tevis Investment Management Decreases Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Tevis Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the quarter. Loews accounts for approximately 2.3% of Tevis Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in Loews were worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in L. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Loews during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loews during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loews during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Loews by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Loews in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Loews Stock Performance

Loews stock opened at $78.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $55.31 and a 1-year high of $78.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.78 and its 200 day moving average is $69.64.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total transaction of $9,130,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 945,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,087,513.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 7,325 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $542,929.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,851,645.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 125,000 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total transaction of $9,130,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 945,886 shares in the company, valued at $69,087,513.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,563 shares of company stock valued at $10,052,551 in the last ninety days. 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

