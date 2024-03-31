Tevis Investment Management Has $283,000 Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Tevis Investment Management reduced its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 87.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 9.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,421,000 after acquiring an additional 23,865 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 137.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In other news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.45, for a total value of $144,289.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,541.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Katherine Anne Lane sold 1,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.51, for a total value of $517,484.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,297,731.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.45, for a total value of $144,289.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,541.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $12,065,100. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hubbell Trading Up 0.3 %

HUBB opened at $415.05 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $219.77 and a twelve month high of $419.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $372.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HUBB shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $427.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.00.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

