Tevis Investment Management Has $346,000 Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Tevis Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,605 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,021,965,000 after purchasing an additional 182,092 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,651,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,110,733,000 after purchasing an additional 252,669 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,229,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $791,171,000 after acquiring an additional 44,141 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,025,017 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $502,997,000 after acquiring an additional 53,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,579,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $225,093,000 after acquiring an additional 288,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services stock opened at $259.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.86 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.74 and a 52 week high of $262.01.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.19%.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.61, for a total transaction of $142,567.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,954 shares in the company, valued at $10,052,597.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 595 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.61, for a total value of $142,567.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,954 shares in the company, valued at $10,052,597.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total transaction of $4,382,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 263,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,476,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,125 shares of company stock worth $11,270,215 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PWR shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $227.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.54.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

