Tevis Investment Management Invests $362,000 in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Tevis Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,432 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 18,002 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at $579,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 16,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Lennar by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $171.98 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $100.95 and a 1 year high of $172.59. The firm has a market cap of $48.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 5.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.58.

Lennar Increases Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.59%. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lennar from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Lennar from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lennar from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LEN

About Lennar

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.