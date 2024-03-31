Tevis Investment Management Invests $528,000 in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Tevis Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.56.

Shares of C opened at $63.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $63.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.53 and its 200-day moving average is $49.26.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). The business had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

