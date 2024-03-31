Tevis Investment Management Lowers Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Tevis Investment Management lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,064 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises approximately 1.7% of Tevis Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 299.1% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 475,675 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 205.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $43.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.11 and a 200 day moving average of $43.21. The company has a market cap of $172.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 31.18%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

