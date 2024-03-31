Tevis Investment Management Raises Stock Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Tevis Investment Management lifted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,344 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Tevis Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Tevis Investment Management owned about 0.08% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $4,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 123.4% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter worth $63,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter worth $88,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter worth $127,000.

Shares of GBIL stock opened at $100.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.98 and a 200 day moving average of $99.95. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52 week low of $99.64 and a 52 week high of $100.89.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3959 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF’s previous dividend of $0.39.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

