Tevis Investment Management Raises Stock Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Tevis Investment Management lifted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,344 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Tevis Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Tevis Investment Management owned about 0.08% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $4,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 123.4% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter worth $63,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter worth $88,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter worth $127,000.
Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of GBIL stock opened at $100.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.98 and a 200 day moving average of $99.95. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52 week low of $99.64 and a 52 week high of $100.89.
Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Increases Dividend
About Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF
The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.