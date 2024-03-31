Tevis Investment Management Sells 544 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Tevis Investment Management cut its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in Corteva were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 420.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 30,605 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Corteva by 2.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 38.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 40,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the first quarter worth $799,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corteva stock opened at $57.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.19 and a 200 day moving average of $49.85. The stock has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a PE ratio of 56.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.77. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $63.37.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 62.75%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Corteva in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Corteva from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Loop Capital raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Corteva from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.14.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

