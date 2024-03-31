Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $519.33 to $471.33 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $578.51 on Wednesday. Texas Pacific Land has a 12-month low of $422.07 and a 12-month high of $666.67. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $517.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $548.87.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.76. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 64.22% and a return on equity of 43.57%. The company had revenue of $166.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land will post 19.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.1667 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

In other news, Director Eric L. Oliver bought 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $540.24 per share, with a total value of $162,073.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 393,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,477,703. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired a total of 657 shares of company stock valued at $345,248 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

