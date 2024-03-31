TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Price Target Cut to $44.00

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Roth Mkm from $56.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ TFFP opened at $6.04 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.30. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $21.25. The company has a market cap of $14.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TFF Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,655,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,709 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,050,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 646,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 257,722 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. 15.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

