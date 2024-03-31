The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Acquired by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,423 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at $503,489,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 74,433.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,114,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106,537 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 897.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,822,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,869 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 126.2% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,885,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at $66,916,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 1.2 %

Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,116,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,651,763. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $39.65 and a 1-year high of $57.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.94. The stock has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.32%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,600,224.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,600,224.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,768,486.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Bank of New York Mellon

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.