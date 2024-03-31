The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) is CMH Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,120 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Boeing comprises about 4.2% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $17,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank raised its position in Boeing by 106.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in Boeing by 185.1% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $192.99. 4,471,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,320,370. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $176.25 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The company has a market capitalization of $117.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $199.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.59.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.75) EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 1 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Boeing from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.53.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

