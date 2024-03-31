The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock Position Raised by Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 96,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,665,000 after buying an additional 9,733 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 25,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 195.5% during the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 303,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,863,000 after acquiring an additional 200,546 shares during the period. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 17,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,683,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,381,006. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.10 and a 200 day moving average of $58.36. The company has a market capitalization of $263.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 23.42%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $1,102,114.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,594,097.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $1,102,114.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 375,407 shares of company stock worth $22,795,742. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.