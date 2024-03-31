The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) Short Interest Update

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,680,000 shares, an increase of 41.4% from the February 29th total of 3,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 654,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days. Currently, 7.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSP. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 2,932,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,781,000 after buying an additional 1,623,777 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps during the 4th quarter valued at $5,659,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in E.W. Scripps by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 870,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,851,000 after purchasing an additional 363,438 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in E.W. Scripps by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,256,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,707,000 after purchasing an additional 315,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in E.W. Scripps by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,361,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,454,000 after purchasing an additional 300,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of E.W. Scripps from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Shares of SSP stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.93. 2,655,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,151,669. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. E.W. Scripps has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $11.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.37.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.48). E.W. Scripps had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $615.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that E.W. Scripps will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local television stations, national news, and entertainment networks in the United States. It operates through Local Media, Scripps Networks, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, sports, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations; runs network, syndicated, and original programming, and local sporting events; and provides core and political advertising services.

