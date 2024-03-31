The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) PT Raised to $460.00 at HSBC

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by HSBC from $432.00 to $460.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $421.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $506.00 to $446.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $411.10.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.6 %

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $417.69 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $289.36 and a fifty-two week high of $419.20. The stock has a market cap of $135.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $390.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $358.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 33.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total transaction of $4,550,956.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,190,901.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,907 shares of company stock valued at $15,080,021. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,120,119,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,038,425,000 after buying an additional 1,696,350 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 168,772.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,244,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $427,367,000 after buying an additional 1,243,852 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth $2,300,710,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 27,076.5% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 653,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $211,396,000 after buying an additional 650,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.