The Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Weibo (NASDAQ:WB)

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $10.60 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

WB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Weibo from $13.60 to $9.80 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Weibo from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Weibo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.90 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weibo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.98.

Weibo Stock Performance

Weibo Cuts Dividend

Shares of Weibo stock opened at $9.09 on Thursday. Weibo has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $21.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.40.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Weibo by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 48,602 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 15,715 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Weibo by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,855,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,266,000 after purchasing an additional 38,749 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Weibo by 199.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,075,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,135 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Weibo during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC boosted its stake in Weibo by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 38,987 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 21,097 shares during the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

