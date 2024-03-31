The Goldman Sachs Group’s (GS) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $390.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $333.00 to $449.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $506.00 to $446.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $411.10.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $417.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $390.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $289.36 and a 1-year high of $419.20. The company has a market cap of $135.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.42.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 33.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.20%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,634,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,357,659.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,443.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,907 shares of company stock worth $15,080,021 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,120,119,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,038,425,000 after buying an additional 1,696,350 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 168,772.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,244,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $427,367,000 after buying an additional 1,243,852 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth $2,300,710,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 27,076.5% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 653,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $211,396,000 after acquiring an additional 650,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

