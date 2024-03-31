The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Bought by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $514,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,552,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,087,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 62.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 343,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,393,000 after acquiring an additional 132,523 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.60.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.7 %

HIG opened at $103.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $103.27.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 8,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $784,493.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,820 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 94,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total transaction of $8,215,026.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,746,097. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 8,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $784,493.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,820 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 259,342 shares of company stock valued at $23,256,523. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

