The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Stock Position Raised by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Middleby were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Middleby by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Middleby by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Middleby in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,133,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Middleby by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 153,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,615,000 after buying an additional 53,248 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Middleby by 218.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 21,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 14,991 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Middleby

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.47, for a total value of $53,014.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,306 shares in the company, valued at $955,169.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.47, for a total value of $53,014.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,306 shares in the company, valued at $955,169.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total value of $153,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,971 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,519.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on MIDD. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Middleby from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Middleby from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.38.

Middleby Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $160.79 on Friday. The Middleby Co. has a 1-year low of $109.59 and a 1-year high of $161.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.55 and its 200-day moving average is $136.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.21. Middleby had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

