The SPAR Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:SGPPF) Short Interest Update

The SPAR Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:SGPPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, an increase of 63.4% from the February 29th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
The SPAR Group Stock Performance
Shares of The SPAR Group stock opened at C$5.88 on Friday. The SPAR Group has a 52-week low of C$5.88 and a 52-week high of C$6.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.88.
The SPAR Group Company Profile
