The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.19.

A number of research firms recently commented on TJX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,053,982.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 73,466 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,530,000 after purchasing an additional 19,236 shares in the last quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $3,197,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 603,482 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $56,613,000 after acquiring an additional 21,767 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,108 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 148,954 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $13,239,000 after acquiring an additional 77,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $101.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.86. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $75.65 and a 12-month high of $102.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.18% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

