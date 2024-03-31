ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) Short Interest Update

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,400 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the February 29th total of 105,700 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 89,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of ThermoGenesis

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in ThermoGenesis by 30.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ThermoGenesis during the first quarter worth approximately $328,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ThermoGenesis during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ThermoGenesis during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of ThermoGenesis during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 5.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ThermoGenesis alerts:

ThermoGenesis Price Performance

NASDAQ:THMO opened at $0.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.86. ThermoGenesis has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $2.99.

About ThermoGenesis

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR-T) and other cell-based therapies. It markets a suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ThermoGenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThermoGenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.