Threshold (T) One Day Trading Volume Hits $237.18 Million

Threshold (T) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. Threshold has a market capitalization of $523.16 million and approximately $237.18 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0523 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Threshold has traded up 36.4% against the dollar.

Threshold is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,622,255,780.507149 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.05500639 USD and is up 10.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $210,529,051.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

