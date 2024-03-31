Top KingWin Ltd (NASDAQ:TCJH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Top KingWin Ltd (NASDAQ:TCJH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, an increase of 59.7% from the February 29th total of 25,800 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 278,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Top KingWin Price Performance
NASDAQ TCJH opened at $1.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.52. Top KingWin has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $10.76.
About Top KingWin
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Top KingWin
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Top KingWin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Top KingWin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.