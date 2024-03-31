Travere Therapeutics’ (TVTX) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TVTX. Citigroup upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.85.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $7.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.22 and its 200-day moving average is $8.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Travere Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $23.17.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $45.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.25 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 177.97% and a negative net margin of 56.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travere Therapeutics

In other news, insider Peter Heerma sold 4,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $35,783.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,760.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Peter Heerma sold 4,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $35,783.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,760.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $70,542.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,103,109.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,045 shares of company stock worth $439,024 over the last 90 days. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 12,475 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,099,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,321,000 after purchasing an additional 40,555 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 731,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,838,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the period.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.