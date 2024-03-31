TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,100 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the February 29th total of 156,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 246,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

TriMas Stock Up 0.9 %

TRS opened at $26.73 on Friday. TriMas has a fifty-two week low of $22.59 and a fifty-two week high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 0.69.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $209.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.44 million. TriMas had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TriMas will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

TriMas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. TriMas’s payout ratio is presently 16.49%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Amato purchased 10,000 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.62 per share, with a total value of $236,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,759,288.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 30.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 10,098 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 4.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 517,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,802,000 after buying an additional 21,767 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 157.8% in the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 67,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 41,036 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 0.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 31.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

