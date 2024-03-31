Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 495,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,216 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of Trimble worth $26,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 798.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Trimble by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trimble

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $127,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,856 shares in the company, valued at $10,406,848.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total value of $220,255.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,055 shares in the company, valued at $11,771,371.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $127,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,406,848.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,146 shares of company stock worth $822,509. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Trimble from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Trimble from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Trimble

Trimble Price Performance

NASDAQ:TRMB traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.36. 2,964,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377,730. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.79 and its 200-day moving average is $52.24. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $65.55.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $932.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.43 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.19%. Trimble’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

