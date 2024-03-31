TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSIW) Short Interest Update

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the February 29th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

TriSalus Life Sciences Trading Down 4.8 %

TLSIW opened at $1.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.68. TriSalus Life Sciences has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $1.35.

Institutional Trading of TriSalus Life Sciences

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TriSalus Life Sciences during the third quarter worth $27,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TriSalus Life Sciences during the third quarter worth $29,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TriSalus Life Sciences during the third quarter worth $40,000. MSD Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000.

TriSalus Life Sciences Company Profile

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc, an immunotherapy company that develops and commercializes immunotherapies for the treatment of liver and pancreatic tumors. The company offers the TriNav Infusion System for hepatic arterial infusion of liver tumors; and the Pancreatic Retrograde Venous Infusion System for pancreatic tumors.

