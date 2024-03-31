Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Upgraded by Wolfe Research to Outperform

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Wolfe Research currently has $18.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TGI. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Triumph Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Triumph Group from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.88.

Shares of Triumph Group stock opened at $15.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -22.12 and a beta of 2.57. Triumph Group has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $17.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.16.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.96 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Triumph Group will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Neal J. Keating bought 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $104,616.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 58,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,081.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 53,551 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 27,664 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,021,354 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,414,000 after purchasing an additional 110,375 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 278,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Triumph Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 230,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after buying an additional 9,521 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Triumph Group by 176.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 134,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 85,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

