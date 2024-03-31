TRON (TRX) Trading Up 2.9% This Week

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 31st. Over the last seven days, TRON has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. TRON has a market cap of $8.80 billion and approximately $231.07 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001551 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000917 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000686 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 87,736,874,392 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @trondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The official website for TRON is trondao.org.

TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

