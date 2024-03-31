Truist Financial Begins Coverage on Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $69.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Merus from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Merus from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Merus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Merus from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Merus from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merus currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.55.

Merus Trading Up 0.6 %

MRUS stock opened at $45.03 on Thursday. Merus has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $52.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 1.12.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.38). Merus had a negative return on equity of 50.61% and a negative net margin of 352.56%. The firm had revenue of $8.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merus will post -3.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merus

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commodore Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Merus by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 4,747,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,553,000 after acquiring an additional 319,301 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in shares of Merus by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,876,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,418,000 after acquiring an additional 845,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merus by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,637,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,026,000 after acquiring an additional 751,609 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Merus by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,735,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,497,000 after acquiring an additional 60,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Merus by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,373,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,275,000 after acquiring an additional 376,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

