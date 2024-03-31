Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) PT Raised to $45.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TFC. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Truist Financial from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.38.

Truist Financial stock opened at $38.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.02 billion, a PE ratio of -36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $39.29.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -192.59%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 227.2% in the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

