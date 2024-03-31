TTEC Holdings, Inc. to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:TTEC)

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTECGet Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd.

TTEC has raised its dividend by an average of 12.0% per year over the last three years. TTEC has a payout ratio of 6.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect TTEC to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.0%.

TTEC Stock Down 0.3 %

TTEC stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $10.37. 1,040,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.60. The stock has a market cap of $491.85 million, a P/E ratio of 57.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04. TTEC has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $38.09.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTECGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). TTEC had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 13.74%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TTEC will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on TTEC. Guggenheim began coverage on TTEC in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of TTEC in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TTEC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TTEC

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTEC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in TTEC by 61.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in TTEC by 702.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 76.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 206.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of TTEC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.

