TTEC Holdings, Inc. to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:TTEC)

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd.

TTEC has raised its dividend by an average of 12.0% per year over the last three years. TTEC has a payout ratio of 6.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect TTEC to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.0%.

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC Stock Down 0.3 %

TTEC stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $10.37. 1,040,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.60. The stock has a market cap of $491.85 million, a P/E ratio of 57.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04. TTEC has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $38.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). TTEC had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 13.74%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TTEC will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TTEC. Guggenheim began coverage on TTEC in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of TTEC in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TTEC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTEC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TTEC

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTEC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in TTEC by 61.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in TTEC by 702.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 76.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 206.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of TTEC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.