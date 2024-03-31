TTEC Holdings, Inc. (TTEC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 2nd

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd.

TTEC has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.0% per year over the last three years. TTEC has a payout ratio of 6.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect TTEC to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.0%.

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC Stock Performance

Shares of TTEC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,040,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,038. The firm has a market cap of $491.85 million, a PE ratio of 57.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.60. TTEC has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $38.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TTEC

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). TTEC had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 0.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TTEC will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 1,582.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 143.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 4,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 38.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on TTEC shares. Barrington Research downgraded shares of TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of TTEC in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of TTEC in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TTEC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TTEC

About TTEC

(Get Free Report)

TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.