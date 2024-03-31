TTEC Holdings, Inc. (TTEC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 2nd

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd.
TTEC has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.0% per year over the last three years. TTEC has a payout ratio of 6.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect TTEC to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.0%.
TTEC Stock Performance
Shares of TTEC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,040,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,038. The firm has a market cap of $491.85 million, a PE ratio of 57.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.60. TTEC has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $38.09.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TTEC
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 1,582.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 143.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 4,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 38.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently commented on TTEC shares. Barrington Research downgraded shares of TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of TTEC in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of TTEC in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TTEC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.
View Our Latest Stock Report on TTEC
About TTEC
TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than TTEC
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.