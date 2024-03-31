Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Tupperware Brands Stock Performance

Tupperware Brands stock opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.76. Tupperware Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $5.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Tupperware Brands by 284.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,111,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,006 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Tupperware Brands by 86.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,330,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,145 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Tupperware Brands by 747.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 814,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 718,596 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tupperware Brands by 77.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,233,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 540,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Tupperware Brands by 894.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 561,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 504,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.06% of the company’s stock.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, and South America. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home under the Tupperware brand name, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

