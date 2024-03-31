UBS Group Boosts UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Price Target to $186.00

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $184.00 to $186.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of UniFirst from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of UniFirst from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $177.75.

Shares of UNF opened at $173.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $170.34 and its 200-day moving average is $170.14. UniFirst has a fifty-two week low of $150.50 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $593.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.64 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that UniFirst will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.60%.

In other UniFirst news, EVP William Masters Ross sold 2,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.27, for a total value of $399,966.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,039.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNF. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,104 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in UniFirst by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,022 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,218,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in UniFirst by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in UniFirst by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

