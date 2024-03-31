UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Stake Lowered by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 525,416 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,604 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $65,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 13.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,972,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in UFP Industries by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 54.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 11,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.05, for a total value of $572,302.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,437,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $123.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.44. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.65 and a 52-week high of $128.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.48.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.06). UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.38%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

