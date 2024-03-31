Ultra (UOS) Price Tops $0.26 on Exchanges

Ultra (UOS) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. Ultra has a market cap of $97.63 million and $1.86 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra token can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000374 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,718.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $597.60 or 0.00844890 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.34 or 0.00054198 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $97.27 or 0.00137516 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00017386 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001242 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 369,087,328 tokens. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 369,088,327.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.26680392 USD and is up 2.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $1,959,302.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

